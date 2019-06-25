Florida
Steel plate crushes Florida worker to death
A construction worker was crushed to death while working on a city of Clearwater stormwater project on Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of Jefford’s Street.
According to Spectrum Bay News 9, investigators are looking into what happened, but the man was crushed by a large piece of metal while working in a ditch.
The victim’s name is not yet being released, but friends say he was in his early 30s and was an experienced construction worker.
“We’ll miss him a lot,” Carolina Bravo told Spectrum Bay News 9. “He was a loving man. he loved helping elderly women at church. He was always willing to serve.”
First responders report that the man was killed instantly when the large metal plate somehow crushed him inside the ditch.
Clearwater Public Communications Director Joelle Castelli reports the stormwater project is designed to reduce flooding in the area, but will be put on hold until the investigation is completed.
The victim was a contractor for Keystone Excavators, who has thus far declined to speak to the media.
