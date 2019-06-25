Florida
Bus driver fired after woman fatally injured while exiting
Officials say they've fired a Florida bus driver after a woman was fatally injured while getting off the bus.
The Florida Times-Union reports that the Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the 52-year-old driver's termination on Monday. The JTA says the driver violated operator work rules.
Investigators say 51-year-old Jeanie Louise Rozar was exiting the commuter bus in Mayport Saturday afternoon when she became entangled. Officials have released few details, but a witness told the Times-Union that Rozar's arm became stuck in the door as she was leaving the bus.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is still investigating the death. No criminal charges were immediately reported.
