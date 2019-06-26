What happened to this boa on the loose on a Florida street? The capture did not end well

Police remove boa constrictor from Florida neighborhood An 8-foot-long red-tailed boa constrictor was removed from a Cape Coal, Florida neighborhood after police responded to an animal complaint. A spokesman for the FWC said the snake died during transport. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An 8-foot-long red-tailed boa constrictor was removed from a Cape Coal, Florida neighborhood after police responded to an animal complaint. A spokesman for the FWC said the snake died during transport.

Cape Coral cops responded to an animal complaint call: A large snake was seen slithering around a residential neighborhood.

A Facebook post shows video of the large reptile, originally though to be a Burmese python, lying off to the side of the road on Sunday.

“This red tail boa constrictor was taken into custody” by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, joked the post.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The story does not have a happy ending.

Melody Kilborn, a spokeswoman for the FWC, said the snake died during transport.

She believes that the boa, a nonnative species of Florida, was “very sick or injured.”





Though it’s unclear how the exotic snake got there, Kilborn believes that it’s “entirely possible this was someone’s pet.”

Facebook commenters seemed relieved that the critter at least wasn’t out there in public anymore.

“Thankfully I’m out of town!” chimed in one on the department’s page.

“Big ole NOPE!” paraphrased another.

“Whether it’s a boa or a python, it doesn’t belong slithering on the streets,” wrote another concerned citizen. “Bad enough we have to look out for gators, coyotes, panthers and bobcats around our pets and children, we don’t need this coming into our yards.”

According to the FWC, the red tailed boa is “large and powerful,” and feeds on lizards, birds, and mammals both on the ground and in trees.