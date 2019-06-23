1 killed in Florida shootout with 50+ bullets fired

One man has died and another was wounded in a shootout that police in Florida say involved the firing of at least 50 shots.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Sunday the search was on for suspects in what they described as a gun battle that broke out around 6 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the shootout involved multiple weapons of different calibers.

The identities of the men who were killed and wounded were not immediately released. A bullet-riddled car was found abandoned at a nearby gas station.

The Florida Times-Union reports that authorities are searching for at least two suspects. They also say more people may have been wounded because of the number of shots fired.