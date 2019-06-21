He fell asleep at the wheel. Then he crashed into an SUV carrying a pregnant woman

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Florida Keys man fell asleep while driving on U.S. 1 Thursday night and caused a head-on crash, police said.

Robert Schamel, 46, of Marathon, was southbound on the highway at mile marker 67 at about 8:45 p.m. when he dozed off and drifted into the northbound lane.

He crashed his 2016 Chevrolet Express van into a 2015 Nissan Armada SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Molly McClung, 39, of Islamorada, the driver of the Nissan, was injured and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to her Facebook page, she is 8.5 months pregnant. Friends posted that she was in stable condition Friday and doctors are monitoring the baby.

Schamel was not injured in the crash.

Alcohol is not a factor, FHP said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.