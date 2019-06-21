Police: Florida men fleeing deputy die in head-on wreck

Authorities say a driver fleeing a Florida deputy led authorities on high-speed chase that ended when the driver crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing himself and fatally wounding his passenger.

Florida Highway Patrol tells news outlets that 21-year-old Freddie Pleas, of Deltona, and his passenger died Wednesday. The wreck along State Road 415 also wounded 31-year-old driver James Marshall.

Volusia County sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant says a deputy attempted to pull over Pleas for speeding, but Pleas fled north in the southbound lanes at an estimated speed of 100 mph (160 kph). Troopers say Pleas then crashed into Marshall's van.

Marshall and Plea's passenger were taken to a hospital where the passenger was pronounced dead. Authorities didn't immediately release the passenger's identity. Troopers say Pleas and his passenger weren't wearing seat belts.