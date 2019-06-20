A former Marlins star wanted his SUV to look like a zombie. He was scammed out of $65K

Florida Marlins’ Logan Morrison (20) prepares to bat during a baseball game against the New York Mets in Miami, Friday, July 22, 2011. AP

Former Miami Marlins player Logan Morrison was scammed for more than $65,000 by a car body shop owner, police said.

Morrison told Jupiter police that he paid Bubba’s Exotic Motorsports $74,674.83 to restore his 2001 Ford Excursion in February 2018. He told the Palm Beach Post that the SUV is sentimental because it was once owned by his late father.

The body shop is owned by Thomas and Jonathan Lloyd, according to a police report.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thomas Llyod, owner of Bubba’s Exotic Motorsports body shop, was charged with scamming former Miami Marlin Logan Morrison out of roughly $65,000 for the restoration of his Ford Expedition.

Morrison, who played with the Marlins from 2010-13 and is now with a Yankees minor league club, had asked the shop to give the truck a “zombie/end of days” exterior look with a Rolls-Royce plush interior, the report said.

When Morrison had the shop the check, two days later it was raided by police, the report said. Morrison tried to get his money back when he found out, but they only gave him $18,000.

Months later, the shop asked for an additional $8,000 from Morrison, the report said. He gave them the check.

Morrison had intended for the car to be done when the 2018 baseball season was over, but that wasn’t the case. It was nowhere near completion. He became so angry that in October 2018 he went to the shop to strip the car’s interior himself.





Fast-forward to February 2019 — and the vehicle still wasn’t done. At this point, Morrison had enough and got his SUV back from the shop, the report said.

To assess the work that actually was done on his SUV, Morrison gave it Kiddy’s Classics car restoration shop in Jensen Beach. The shop told police that the only finished work was a third-rate paint job.

So, what happened to Morrison’s more than $74,000?

Police later found out that Morrison’s money was “flat out stolen, spent/disposed of, within a mere 15 days” of him giving them the check, the report said.

The money was distributed and shuffled around the bank accounts of Thomas and Jonathan Lloyd, Robin Nelbach and Layla Von Athey , the report said.

Before Morrison had given the shop the check, quartet’s bank accounts were collectively $2,166.64 in the red.





Thomas Lloyd was arrested Monday and is being charged with money laundering and grand theft. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

In April, Thomas was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to failing to pay sales tax for three years.

His son Jonathan is also facing charges.