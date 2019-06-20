2 Florida boys serious burned by homemade firework explosion

Florida authorities say two boys playing with an illegal homemade firework have been hospitalized with serious burns.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports an 8-year-old and 9-year-old boys were trying to light an onion bomb when it exploded.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King told the newspaper the boys were having a tough time and both of them bent down to light the device when it exploded Wednesday in the courtyard of an apartment building.

The 8-year-old suffered second-degree burns to his face and both hands. The older boy had second-degree burns on one hand. Three other boys were not hurt.

They've been transferred to a burn center in Miami after being rushed to a medical center in Fort Lauderdale.