Wrong-way crash shuts down Interstate 75. Motorcyclist killed, says FHP

A fatal wrong-way crash shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Pasco County and caused traffic to back up for miles on June 19, 2019.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Pasco County are closed and traffic is backed up for miles after a fatal wrong-way accident Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 3:34 p.m.

A driver in a 1994 Lincoln Town Car made a u-turn from an I-275 entrance ramp and began traveling south on northbound I-75.

At County Line Road, near mile-marker 274, the Lincoln collided head-on with a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Lincoln, an adult male, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.





As of 5:20 p.m., all northbound lanes of I-75 remained closed and traffic was being diverted onto State Road 56.

Interstate traffic was backed up beyond Fletcher Avenue in Tampa, according to Florida 511.