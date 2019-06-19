Florida
Wrong-way crash shuts down Interstate 75. Motorcyclist killed, says FHP
Troopers investigate fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 75
All northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Pasco County are closed and traffic is backed up for miles after a fatal wrong-way accident Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident happened around 3:34 p.m.
A driver in a 1994 Lincoln Town Car made a u-turn from an I-275 entrance ramp and began traveling south on northbound I-75.
At County Line Road, near mile-marker 274, the Lincoln collided head-on with a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Lincoln, an adult male, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
As of 5:20 p.m., all northbound lanes of I-75 remained closed and traffic was being diverted onto State Road 56.
Interstate traffic was backed up beyond Fletcher Avenue in Tampa, according to Florida 511.
Comments