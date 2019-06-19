Florida grandma brings 2-year-old grandson to drug deal, deputies say

Arrest: Drug deal with 2-year-old present A 43-year-old grandmother was arrested Tuesday on June 18, 2019 after a deputy saw her purchase heroin in DeLand’s Spring Hill area. She had her 2-year-old grandson in the back seat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 43-year-old grandmother was arrested Tuesday on June 18, 2019 after a deputy saw her purchase heroin in DeLand’s Spring Hill area. She had her 2-year-old grandson in the back seat.

When Amy Moreland decided to buy heroin, deputies say she brought some company along for the ride: her 2-year-old grandson.

At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Volusia County deputy saw a parked blue Honda with a man next it in a common drug sale area, according to a police report.





When the deputy went around the block, the car was gone. The deputy soon spotted it on the road after the driver failed to fully stop at a stop sign, the report said.

The Honda was pulled over in front of a Family Dollar. When the deputy walked to the car, he saw Moreland, 49, making fast movements near the center console and front passenger seat, the report said.

The deputy also saw a 2-year-old in the backseat of the car, the report said.

A drug K9 was brought in and it sniffed the outside of the car, the report said. It alerted deputies that there were drugs inside.

When they searched the car, they found heroin near the driver’s side floorboard and a cut straw in Moreland’s purse, the report said.

Deputies said Moreland told them that she purchased a $20 bag of heroin, the report said. Her grandson was seating behind her in a child’s seat during the drug deal.

The boy was later turned over to another family member.

Moreland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, child neglect and possession of heroin.