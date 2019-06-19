Florida boy, 2, drowns in pool while watched by grandfather

Authorities say a 2-year-old boy drowned in a pool in Florida after getting out of the house while his grandfather went to use the bathroom.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says its deputies tried to save Devin Vatter by performing CPR on him after being called to a house in New Port Richey, Florida on Monday.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the boy was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities have not released the name of the grandfather, while the death continues under investigation. Sheriff's Office spokesman Kevin Doll said the paternal grandfather had been caring for the boy, whose father had died.