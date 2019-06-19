Summer school student ‘terrified’ after being dropped off in wrong location

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A 14-year-old summer school student was “terrified and crying,” by the time she found her way home after a Hillsborough County school bus driver dropped her off at the wrong location on Monday.

It was the first day of summer school for Charlene Hummel’s daughter, who told WFLA, “She’s dropped off. She has no idea where she is. She doesn’t know which way to go. She doesn’t know her way home.”

Hummel self describes as a “helicopter parent,” and she began watching the clock on Monday for her daughter to arrive home from school. After about 30 minutes had gone by from the time the 14-year-old girl should have been home, she started to panic.

Hummel was on the way out the door with phone in hand to call the police when the girl came running up the driveway in tears. She ran into her mother’s arms and hugged her mother tight.

“She didn’t talk to me for a minute or two,” Hummel told WFLA. “This could have happened to anyone’s child. I don’t want this to happen to my child or anyone else’s.”

The bus driver dropped the girl more than a half mile away from her home, but the school district claims the driver was trying to help her. WFLA reported that the girl was not on a student passenger list, the system was down and a new list could not be printed by the time the summer school students were released for the day.

The driver saw the girl at Greco Middle School by herself and didn’t want to leave her alone. The school claims the driver asked her where she lived, so the girl could be taken home, but the family disputes those claims and plans to demand answers at a June 25 school board meeting.