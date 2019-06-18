Hundreds of people are lined up in Orlando waiting for Trump’s rally

Trump promises more Florida hurricane relief President Donald Trump promised federal aid to the Florida Panhandle seven months after Hurricane Michael as he rallied supporters on May 8, 2019 for his re-election. Federal emergency funds to the area have been caught up in a Washington standoff. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump promised federal aid to the Florida Panhandle seven months after Hurricane Michael as he rallied supporters on May 8, 2019 for his re-election. Federal emergency funds to the area have been caught up in a Washington standoff.

The masses of people waiting in line in Orlando aren’t going to Disney World or Universal.

Hundreds of people on Tuesday are waiting are for President Donald Trump takes the stage for his first campaign rally at downtown Orlando’s basketball arena.

And it is still hours away. There is no fast pass.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Current state of the #TrumpRallyOrlando line. Still just over 5 hours to go until the rally starts pic.twitter.com/Quajp9zMop — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) June 18, 2019

Trump’s speech is at 8 p.m. at the Amway Center, home of the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

But it’s not just Trumps’ rally that’s drawing the crowd. It’s a whole festival, called 45 Fest — with food, live music and screens to watch the president’s speech.

“People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild.” That is how President Donald Trump describing how his Orlando campaign kickoff rally will be.

The Fake News doesn’t report it, but Republican enthusiasm is at an all time high. Look what is going on in Orlando, Florida, right now! People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild - See you later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Reports of rain and storms are expected to dampen the festival atmosphere. And not everyone is excited about the president’s arrival or the kickoff.

On Twitter, #AnybodyButTrump2020 is trending with more than 49,000 tweets finding various ways to say they don’t want Trump as president.

VERY OFFICIAL, VERY SCIENTIFIC #AnybodybutTrump2020 poll.



PLEASE TAKE VERY SERIOUSLY.



Who will you be voting for in 2020? — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 18, 2019

Along with virtual protesters, citizens have also come out to the rally to protest against it. But that’s not all, a replica of the infamous “Trump Baby” blimp has found its way to the rally too, according to Newsweek.

Orlando isn’t Trump’s only pit stop in Florida. He will make his way to Miami International Airport around 11 p.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday, he’ll host a fundraiser at his namesake golf resort in Doral.