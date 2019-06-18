A teen at Disney World was attacked by a drunk teen, suit says. The case was just settled

Kent Phillips, photographer

When a Kansas City mother took her daughter to Epcot at Disney World in Florida three years ago, she didn’t expect her to be attacked by a drunken teenager.

Melissa Weber filed lawsuit in Orange County Circuit Court against Walt Disney World in 2018 over the attack. She wanted more than $15,000 in damages.





The suit was settled for an unknown amount earlier this month.

In the lawsuit, Weber accused Disney of knowingly selling the teenager alcohol that led to Weber’s daughter experiencing emotional distress.

In January 2017, Weber’s daughter “suffered severe injuries after being physically attacked and beaten” by the teenager, the lawsuit said. The daughter experienced PTSD and depression after the attack.

Weber’s attorney, Robert Horst, and Walt Disney World were not immediately available for comment.