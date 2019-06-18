Coast Guard searching for father and fisherman missing off Atlantic coast

Russell Minor’s Facebook profile picture with significant other Katherine Knowles Facebook

The U.S. Coast Guard search continued Tuesday for a Fort Pierce fisherman and father missing since Sunday from about 300 miles east of Cape Canaveral.

A Sunday report to Coast Guard watchstanders from fishing boat Day Boat Too, a Day Boat Seafood boat, said captain Russell Minor went overboard.

Since then, the Coast Guard says, the agency has searched about 4,600 square miles with the Cutter Dependable, the Cutter William Flores as well as aircrews from Air Stations in Miami, Clearwater and Elizabeth City.

Minor’s Facebook page says he lives in Indian River Estates and “#lovinglife#bestitseverbeen#inlovewithmysoulmate#,” a reference to Katherine Knowles.

She posted Tuesday “Come home. I need my soulmate Shane needs his father.”