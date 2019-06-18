Florida
Buying a Disney annual pass before Star Wars opens? New prices may make a difference
Are you in the market for Walt Disney World annual passes? You’ll need to know this: Some just got more expensive.
Prices increased for some passes by from $110 to $225 on Tuesday, according to reports. Others increased just $10 or less.
Here is a breakdown of all the pass prices changes as of Tuesday, according to Walt Disney World News Today and Walt Disney World. The different classes of passes offer ranging amenities including discounts and multi-day day visits.
- Platinum Plus: $999 (previously $849 for FL residents) / $1,219 (previously $994)
- Platinum: $899 (previously $749 for FL residents) / $1,119 (previously $894)
- Gold: $699 (previously $609)
- Silver: $519 (previously $479)
- Weekday Select: $349 (previously $319)
- Epcot After 4: $309 (previously $289)
- Water Parks: $139 (previously $130)
- Water Parks After 2: $89 (previously $79)
Some ticket options were not affected by the price increase. The three- and four-day summertime Florida resident pass prices is among thefew that stayed the same.
The Theme Park Select Annual Pass for Florida residents also didn’t see a change, according to WDW Info.
These price changes come only a few months before Disney unveils Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to the world on Aug. 29 and only a day after the park announced new pass holder benefits — only for those gold and above.
These benefits include the return of Bring-a-Friend, where select passholders can purchase a one-day ticket with park hopper option for $89 from June 18 to Aug. 8, according to Disney.
Beginning July 5, passholders will also be able to purchase new Summer Splash Pass, which gets you unlimited visits to Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon water parks through Sept. 7.
