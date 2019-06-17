She’s 15, missing for over a day and might be with a grown man. Cops are asking for help

Alondra Morales Sanford Police Department

Alondra Morales is 15 and might be with an adult male, according to Sanford police. No one knows for sure because she hasn’t been seen since around 7 Saturday night.

And police want the public’s help in finding her.





Alondra was last seen in the 100 block of Salem Drive. She has black hair, brown eyes, stands five-feet, weighs around 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Alondra is should call 407-688-5070.

