Florida

She’s 15, missing for over a day and might be with a grown man. Cops are asking for help

Alondra Morales
Alondra Morales Sanford Police Department

Alondra Morales is 15 and might be with an adult male, according to Sanford police. No one knows for sure because she hasn’t been seen since around 7 Saturday night.

And police want the public’s help in finding her.

Alondra was last seen in the 100 block of Salem Drive. She has black hair, brown eyes, stands five-feet, weighs around 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Alondra is should call 407-688-5070.

Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

By

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  