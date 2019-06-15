Space Coast commissioner under fire for comments

A Republican county commissioner on Florida's Space Coast described the future children of the head of the local Democratic Party as "litter" and a "scourge on humanity" on social media posts.

Brevard County Commissioner Bryan Lober also recently responded to a joke made by another person on social media about a Charlottesville, Virginia incident in which a woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of peaceful counter-protesters rallying against white nationalists.

Lober wrote, "I wouldn't recommend using a snow-plow. It might look intentional." He then added a winking emoji.

Florida Today reports the posts have since been deleted. Lober refused to comment to the newspaper about the posts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brevard County Democratic Party chair Stacey Patel calls the posts about her "cruel" and "unprovoked."