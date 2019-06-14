‘Training’ grenade found at famed St. Pete Beach hotel causes quite a scare

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Landscape crews working on the bushes near the famed Don CeSar Hotel in St. Pete Beach got the scare of their lives when they uncovered what initially appeared to be an unexploded grenade.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and immediately dispatched the Tampa police bomb squad, which determined it wasn’t a real grenade.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reports the “training” grenade was found around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.. The sheriff’s office reported that the grenade was not capable of exploding and posed no threat to the public.

No evacuations were ordered and it appears the training grenade had been there for quite some time. The sheriff’s office will continue an investigation to try and determine where the training grenade originated from, but again reiterated, there was no immediate danger to the public.