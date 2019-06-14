A Florida man brought an assistant to his crime spree, deputies say. She was 4

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for robbery, find 4-year-old girl with him Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested James Giambra for stealing from a home with a 4-year-old girl. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested James Giambra for stealing from a home with a 4-year-old girl.

Deputies say a Volusia County man was walking through backyards looking for things to steal. With him was a pint-sized accomplice: a 4-year-old girl.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 100 block of Charles Street to a witness reporting a suspicious person carrying around large bags on a neighbor’s property along the river, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.





The witness mentioned the suspect walking with a little girl who was carrying a bag, too.

The owner of the property told deputies he discovered someone had been on his boat and that some electrical wires had been tampered with in an attempt to start it.

Just before noon, another report of a man and a little girl came in to deputies. It said they were walking through backyards and looking into utility sheds, the post said.

While a deputy was talking to a woman standing on her home’s second-story deck, he heard a man’s voice coming from downstairs. The woman said no one should have been home.

When deputies went inside to investigate, they discovered James Giambra, 35, and the 4-year-old girl, the post said.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office

After arresting him they checked on the girl, who then handed them an iPod Touch she said she took from a car in the garage.

After talking with deputies, she was turned over to a family member. Deputies did not reveal the relationship between Giambra and the little girl.

Giambra was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of burglary of a conveyance, grand theft, petit theft, two counts of child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine, which was found in his pocket.

He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $38,000 bond.