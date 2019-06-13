Beloved doctor identified as one of 2 SC men killed in Florida plane crash

Dr. Stanley Rampey was identified as one of two South Carolina men killed in a plane crash in Orlando, Florida. Prisma Health Screen Grab

The men who were killed when a plane crashed in Florida on Wednesday have been identified as South Carolina residents, the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

After their bodies were recovered from Lake Maitland, they were identified as Seneca residents Raymond Eugene Dodd and Stanley Alfred Rampey, WSPA reported.

Officials are trying to determine if the 79-year-old Dodd or the 67-year-old Rampey was the pilot at the time of the crash, per the Orlando Sentinel.

Rampey was a longtime doctor at Seneca Medical Associates, which is part of Prisma Health, according to the Greenville News.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Dr. Rampey was a pillar of this community for many years, delivering generations of babies at Oconee Memorial Hospital and seeing them throughout their life as a family medicine physician,” the chair of family medicine at Prisma Health–Upstate, Dr. Saria Saccocio, said in a statement shared by the newspaper. “He was available to patients day or night, never turning someone away if they needed care.”

A graduate of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, Rampey’s specialty was in family medicine, according to his bio on the hospital’s website. His ratings from patients was overwhelmingly positive, as he averaged 4.9 out of 5 stars in more than 200 reviews on the website.

“Our community is feeling the loss today of a wonderful physician and friend,” Prisma Health–Upstate Western Region chief clinical officer Dr. Scott Sasser said in a news release shared by WHNS. “Dr. Rampey left a legacy of compassionate care, and we are grateful to have worked with him and learned from him for 35 years. He was a strong voice for the patient, and the impact of his work will be seen for years to come.”

An investigation is underway by the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the plane crash in the Orlando-area lake, WHNS reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the four-seat Cessna 182 crashed at about 11 a.m. after departing from Orlando Executive Airport, according to McClatchy. The plane that originally departed from Oconee Regional Airport in Seneca was ultimately headed to New Smyrna Beach, Florida, McClatchy reported.

The 57-year-old plane is owned by Seneca’s Golden Corner Flying Club, whose CEO Aubry Perry said, “We’re really in shock right now,” per the Greenville News.

“I’m just devastated for everybody. It’s really tough to lose close friends,” Perry said, according to the newspaper.

An NTSB spokesperson said Dodd and Rampey were “planning to deliver airplane parts” to their final destination, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Prior to the crash, the pilot made an emergency call saying, “the plane wasn’t getting gas in the right tank,” according to WESH.

But an NTSB investigator said the plane was in “pretty good shape,” and there were “no obvious signs” of mechanical problems, per the Orlando Sentinel.

Witnesses said the plane was “spiraling down into Lake Maitland,” where it quickly went under water, the Greenville News reported.

SHARE COPY LINK The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation.