Florida Chick-fil-A franchise owner arrested for molesting 15-year-old, reports say

A Tampa Bay Chick-fil-A owner and operator has been charged with molestation, reports said.

Pinellas County Sheriff deputies said that between 2014 and 2015, Heather Matuszek was a youth leader at the Clearwater Community Church and gained the trust of a 15-year-old girl so they could spend more time together.

Matuszek was 28 years old at the time.

While at the girl’s home Matuszek, who is now 32, spent the night and slept in the same bed as the girl, according to an arrest report. Matuszek then rubbed caressed the girl’s body.

The girl felt “limp and paralyzed”, the report said.

ABC Action News reported that Matuszek is the owner and operator of a Chick-fil-A at Westfield Countryside mall in Clearwater.

Matuszek was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, deputies said. She was released on a $40,000 bond Wednesday.

Chick-fil-A released a statement Thursday about Matuszek and the incident:

“This is deeply disturbing news. No one should ever be subjected to this sort of abuse and we are shocked and saddened by the report. Law enforcement has jurisdiction over this matter and we are awaiting facts to inform our actions. Chick-fil-A, Inc. is sending company representatives to the location for restaurant support.”