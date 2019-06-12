Tampa teen collapses during conditioning drill — later dies at hospital, police say

A Tampa 14-year-old died at a hospital after collapsing during conditioning drills at Middleton High School, police said. Miami Herald File

A 14-year-old Tampa boy has died after collapsing during conditioning drills, police said.

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Hezekiah B. Walters collapsed on the football field during conditioning drills at Middleton High School, according to a Tampa police statement.

Tampa Fire Rescue took the teen to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he later died.

The team was about 30 minutes into the drills, which consisted of weightlifting, wind sprints and water breaks. There was no foul play involved in the death, police said.

He was an incoming freshman at the high school.