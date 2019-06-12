Some Boca Raton kids were digging in their back yard. The bomb squad was called.

Some Boca Raton children found a practice bomb when digging in their backyard on Friday. Boca Raton Police

Some Boca Raton children found more than a few rocks and worms while they were digging in their back yard on Friday.

They found a practice bomb.

Police and a bomb squad unit were called out to the 300 block of Northwest Street, when a mother told them her children had found a device labeled “practice bomb” in their back yard, according to a Facebook post from the Boca Raton police chief.

The device was a WWII era AN MK-43 practice bomb, likely from the former Boca Raton Army Air Field, police said. The bomb will eventually be displayed at the Boca Raton Historical Society.

Among the more than 80 commenters on the post was Eli Casper, who said he lives a few doors down from where the bomb was found.

“We were definitely startled and scared to have Boca PD banging on our door telling us to evacuate, but we are most appreciative of your service in keeping us safe,” he said in the post.