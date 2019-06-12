A Keys tourist was in the water with her family when she collapsed. She later died.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 54-year-old visitor to the Florida Keys died Tuesday after she collapsed in the water off a sandbar in the Middle Keys, police said.

Carol Morris Carroll, of Barnwell, South Carolina, was rushed to 3 N. Conch Ave. on Conch Key by a boat Tuesday afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon at 1:20 p.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

“There are no indications of foul play,” said Adam Linhardt, the spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Carroll had been out with family at a sandbar off Long Key when she collapsed, Linhardt said.

People began CPR and brought her to shore. Deputies and paramedics were on the scene and continued CPR, Linhardt said.

Autopsy reports are pending.

Carroll is the second tourist to die this month while in the water off the Keys.

On June 3, A Maryland college student died while snorkeling off Key West, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vaibhav Sharma, 27 was found unconscious in the water while on a trip offshore with Fury Water Adventures.

Sharma had been snorkeling with friends. He still had on a mask and a snorkeling jacket when found, police said.