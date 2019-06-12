Alligator tries to enter a school — and cops point him in another direction

Gators vs. Pythons: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s gators and pythons in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s gators and pythons in action.

A young, swampy trespasser didn’t get the message that school is out for the summer.

Late Wednesday morning, Pembroke Pines police were alerted to a small alligator making its way into Somerset Academy North.

An unexpected visitor arrived at Somerset Academy North this morning, and Officer Victoria Lima was on-hand to assist the Somerset Team in safely capturing them. He/She will be relocated to the nearby Everglades by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission, and released. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BEhH3v3nY8 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 12, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The gator will be relocated to the nearby Everglades by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, police said.

Police also sent out a reminder that during mating season, young alligators tend to find temporary homes in residential waterways. If you see an alligator, leave it alone.

If it is becoming a danger to itself or the community, call 911 or the FWC at 866-392-4286.