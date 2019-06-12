A Florida man wearing a ‘Coke’ T-shirt was just arrested — for selling coke

His fashion choices may have been a dead giveaway.

A man wearing a T shirt that read “Coke” on the front was accused of selling crack cocaine and arrested Friday evening.

The shirt was described as “two toned” with the lettering in red. The report did not say whether the lettering was in the style of Coke the soda.

According to a police report from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy rolled up to a Circle K convenience store in Fort Pierce and witnessed the drug sale go on out in the open.





The deputy saw a man later identified as Terry Leon Simmons first make contact with a driver. It is unclear whether the “buyer” was an undercover agent because the driver’s identity was redacted from the report.

The deputy wrote that he saw Simmons pull out a pill bottle and empty the contents into his palm. The deputy then said the suspect began picking through crack cocaine rocks in his palm and hand four of them over to the other man in exchange for $40.

The field test tested positive for crack cocaine, the report said.

The 53-year-old Fort Pierce man, who has a long rap sheet, was arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail without incident.

Simmons is is currently being held on $55,000 bond.