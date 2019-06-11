‘It cracked like hell.’ Feds say engineers didn’t heed alarms before FIU bridge collapse

Instagram video shows collapse of FIU pedestrian bridge A dashcam video shows the FIU pedestrian bridge falling on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A dashcam video shows the FIU pedestrian bridge falling on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

In a damning new report, federal work-safety investigators conclude that engineers in charge of design and construction of the ill-fated Florida International University pedestrian bridge should have shut down Southwest Eighth Street because of growing cracks in the structure, but failed to recognize the span was in danger of imminent collapse.

The 115-page report by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, obtained Tuesday by the Miami Herald, finds plenty of blame to spread around for the collapse of the bridge last year while under construction, from a “deficient” design by Tallahassee-based FIGG Bridge Engineers that led to structural failure, to inadequate oversight by two engineering consulting firms that were supposed to act as a backstop on design and construction, Louis Berger and Bolton Perez and Associates.

The OSHA report also faults the bridge contractor, Munilla Construction Management (MCM), for not exercising “independent judgment with regard to implementing necessary safety measures” after FIGG engineers dismissed concerns over the growing cracks during a meeting on the morning of the March 15 collapse. OSHA inspectors conclude in the report that the road should have been closed “immediately” and the bridge shored up to prevent collapse.

Six people died when the FIU pedestrian bridge, still under construction, collapsed on March 15, 2018. Getty Images

The OSHA report is the first time federal investigators have stated unequivocally that the roadway should have been closed in response to the cracking on the bridge, one of the principal points of public concern after the fatal accident.

The OSHA report confirms an indication contained in a summary of the meeting released last month that FIGG concluded the cracks did not present a safety concern even though its engineers did not know what caused them — and despite clear evidence that they were growing daily. The report contains a series of emails and texts from construction crew members expressing alarm to superiors over the size and appearance of the cracks.

The engineers should have known the bridge needed to be shored up immediately “until final evaluations were done and remedial measures implemented,” the report says.