Dispute at Taco Bell drive-thru leads to felony charges for Florida man

Police aren’t saying how the dispute started, but Taurus Latron Ford attacked a St. Augustine Taco Bell employee at the late-night drive-thru in the early-morning hours on Saturday.

According to WJXT, the 37-year-old Ford and the employee got into a dispute. Ford left his vehicle and attempted to punch the employee through the window.

The employee got the better of the exchange and managed to slap Ford in the face, which didn’t sit well with him, cops say.

Ford then kicked in the door of the restaurant, shattering the glass, and attacked the employee, punching him in the rips, cops say.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ford and charged him with battery, burglary and criminal mischief.