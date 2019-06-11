Florida man dances naked at McDonald’s. That’s not the strangest thing he did

What are the warning signs of mental illness? About 75 percent of lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But the average delay between onset and intervention is 8 to 10 years, meaning people could go years before getting help. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 75 percent of lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But the average delay between onset and intervention is 8 to 10 years, meaning people could go years before getting help.

McDonald’s is one of the most successful and popular fast-food franchises in American history, but it wasn’t the iconic Ronald McDonald himself that a crowd of restaurant-goers witnessed on Monday in Naples.

John F. Morgan, 63, was spotted dancing naked and in a manner that witnesses could only describe as “strange.”

That’s because witnesses also reported to law enforcement that it appeared Morgan was attempting to have sex with the railing.

According to WFTX, it wasn’t the first time Collier County Sheriff’s deputies have had contact with Morgan, who had been trespassed from this McDonald’s location at 2886 Tamiami Trail E.

Witnesses told deputies they believed Morgan was on drugs at the time he took his clothes off and tried to romance the railing.

Morgan was arrested for trespassing.