Former Colorado lawman in the Keys with over 200 pieces of child porn gets 9 years

Before living at Key Largo’s Popps Motel in a trailer, Donald Beasley had spent some time as a El Paso County sheriff’s deputy in Colorado. After living at Popps, Beasley will spend up to nine years as a federal prisoner on child pornography charges.

Beasley, 56, was sentenced Monday on child pornography and possession of child pornography, charges to which he pleaded guilty in February. His nine-year sentences will run concurrently and be followed by 20 years of probation.

That’s about one year for every 10 pieces of child porn discovered when the FBI hit Beasley’s Starcraft trailer attached to his GMC Sierra truck with search warrants on Sept. 20, 2018. He’d been living at Popp’s for about four months.

According to Beasley’s admission of facts, he had been downloading child pornography using a peer-to-peer program that masks user locations. One of the files downloaded to his single laptop while using peer-to-peer network software was named “Pedo Childlover 8yo...Daddy’s Little Girl.”

“This video is well known to law enforcement and depicts an adult male engaged in oral and vaginal sexual intercourse with a prepubescent female child,” the admission says.

Investigators found eight similar videos on the exterior hard drive that had been on Hard Drive I, including a one showing a prepubescent girl oral sex to an adult male.

Also found: 194 child pornography photos.

The second external hard drive of terabyte storage contained another 31 pieces of child pornography, most of them posed photographs of two nude girls with puberty still in their future.