Florida woman grabbed boyfriend’s privates — and didn’t let go until the blood, cops say

Katie Lee Pitchford

Cops from the Indian Harbour Beach Police Department came upon a scene of vicious violence, after responding to a disturbance call last week.

According to a police report, a man complained that his live-in girlfriend had attacked him during an altercation in the early hours of Tuesday.

During the fight, the report said, the woman became “enraged” and struck her boyfriend with a brush.

The victim told officers that the suspect, later identified as Katie Lee Pitchford, continued to “strike him with her fists and scratched the left side of his face.”

The report states that the man had blood running down his left side of his face, which had visible bruising, said the arrest affidavit.

The individual also told officers that Pitchford “grabbed him by his b---s and squeezed them until they were bleeding.”

After the man said the woman put her hands around his throat and he could not breathe, he wrestled her by the arms and was able to get away and call police.

Pitchford admitted the two were arguing, but said nothing physical had happened.

The 21-year-old, who was already on felony probation for resisting an officer with violence in November 2017, was placed under arrest for battery.

While in back of the patrol car, Pitchford asked to talk to the victim to say she was sorry, the report states.

She was booked without incident and turned over to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on no bond. She remained behind bars Monday.