Four Florida residents die in North Carolina plane crash

Four Naples, Fla., residents and two dogs are dead after a Piper-46 aircraft went down into a wooded area of central North Carolina.

According to the Naples News, the four individuals were identified as Gregory Boll, 57, his wife Evva, 48, and Bonita Springs residents Felix Laquidara, 53 and Roberta Laquidara, 52.

The aircraft was registered to Gregory Boll and the four individuals were taking a private flight en route to Maryland. The Laquidar’s owned the Felix Andrews Salons with four locations from Naples to Fort Myers..

“We are at the very early stages of the investigation,” said Terry Williams, spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board. “In seven to 10 days, a preliminary report will be available.”

According to U.S. News, via the Associated Press, the NTSB received a report that a plane crashed about 1:45 p.m. on Friday about 40 miles east of Raleigh. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told reporters the search for the plane began immediately after a resident reported a small part of the plane landed in their yard.