Famous public workout spot on South Beach gets a makeover

A famous part of South Beach is getting a makeover.

City of Miami Beach officials unveiled tons of new equipment Sunday for the popular outdoor workout area along A1A, known as Muscle Beach. Locals and tourists frequent the area, which includes equipment for push-ups and pull-ups. Muscle Beach is free and open to the public.

But the area was lacking in strength training equipment. The city added a multi-modality training center for up to 80 people including 18 pull-up stations, a rope climb tower and five squat stations. There's also medicine balls, kettle bells, bumper plates and battle ropes.