He got off the plane from Haiti and was taken into custody on a sexual battery charge

When Pascal Joly landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from his native Haiti last Wednesday, U.S. Marshals were waiting for him, poised to charge him with one count of child abuse and one count of soliciting sexual battery of a child by a custodial adult.





Joly, 63, sits in Palm Beach County Jail with $25,000 bond. Tuesday, the child abuse charge was dropped and the latter charge was downgraded to misdemeanor domestic battery.

According to a domestic violence probable cause affidavit, a girl told Boynton Beach police that on Feb. 6, Joly began talking about “her private areas and trying to get her to lay in his bed with him.” She also said he foot massaged her vaginal area and squeezed her breast. To back up her claim, the affidavit says, she played a recording she made of the interaction.

In his interview with police, Joly denied saying “anything to (the girl) in a sexual manner and claimed that he was probably just joking around. Pascal said “if he touched (her) thigh area with his foot, it was probably him kicking at her to get her away from him.”

By the time Boynton cops talked to Joly again, the affidavit said, a detective fluent in Creole had listened to the recording and determined it supported the girl’s accusation. The affidavit claims Joly admitted both claims the girl made were true.

This was at least the second time this year that a man wanted by the Boynton Beach police for sexual battery got taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a Florida airport.

Also in Palm Beach County Jail, but granted no bond, is Pascal Estime. Estime was facing two counts of sexual battery and had a hearing scheduled for Feb. 19. But Homeland Security heard on Feb. 17 that Estime had bought a one-way ticket to Haiti. The U.S. Marshals picked up Estime at Orlando International Airport on Feb. 18.