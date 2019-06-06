A man groped two 11-year-old girls at a Keys campground, police say

Gregory David Cameron Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A 47-year-old South Carolina man was jailed Wednesday night after police said he grabbed the buttocks of two 11-year-old girls while at a campground on Stock Island.

Gregory David Cameron, of Salem, South Carolina, was arrested on felony charges of lewd and lascivious behavior/molestation in which the victim is younger than 12 and the offender is older than 18.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were called to Boyd’s Key West RV Campground, 6401 Maloney Ave., at about 10:30 p.m.





Cameron was found near the bathrooms, where he was identified by a father of one of the girls, police said.

“Cameron appeared highly intoxicated,” said Adam Linhardt, the sheriff’s office spokesman.

Cameron was taken to the Stock Island Detention Center where he remained Thursday afternoon without bond.

The girls told the same story, police said. They noticed an older man, later identified as Cameron, hanging around them and at one point he began talking to them, saying he had some snails in a bucket and he would go retrieve them.

One of the girls was crying as she spoke with police, according to the arrest report.

Cameron returned with nothing and instead got closer to the girls and grabbed them.

“There were other children present who were not touched,” Linhardt said. Both girls ran to their parents and told them what happened.

Cameron told deputies he was only walking to the pool and did not speak with any children or touch anyone.