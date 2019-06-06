Act of goodwill goes too far when a punch ends in brain damage

Benjamin Hernandez Jr, 28, tried to stop a marital argument at a Miller’s Ale House in Kissimmee, Orange County deputies said. When the husband wouldn’t calm down, Hernandez punched him, causing brain damage. Miami Herald File

A Sebring man trying to end an argument between a husband and wife took it too far when he punched the husband — causing brain damage, authorities said.

At about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Miller’s Ale House in Kissimmee and found Osecola Fire Rescue helping Srikanth Srinivasan who had severe head injuries, according to a deputy report.

Benjamin Hernandez Jr., 28, was sitting at the bar when a deputy asked him what happened, the report said. Hernandez told him that he had been having a few drinks when he saw Srinivasan arguing with his wife earlier that night.

He went over to them to try to calm matters, but when Srinivasan wouldn’t calm down Hernandez punched him in the face, the report said.

Srinivasan fell to the ground and his head struck the floor. Hernandez tried to leave, but customers stopped him.

Deputies said Hernandez told them he did what he did because he’s seen a lot of abuse in his family and didn’t want to see another man hurt a woman.

A witness said they heard Hernandez say, “I’m not going to let no man disrespect no woman like that.”

When deputies spoke to Srinivasan’s wife she also said that she and her husband were arguing but that he never touched her.

Srinivasan was airlifted to Osecola Regional Medical Center where a neurologist said he is clinically brain dead and that there is nothing they can do to treat him. He is not expected to survive.

Hernandez was charged with aggravated battery and was released from jail on a $3,500 bond.