Palmetto woman stabs herself over Donald Trump presidency

A 46-year-old Palmetto woman decided life under President Donald Trump was too much to bear and stabbed herself in the stomach three times with a kitchen knife earlier this week in an attempt to end her life.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the call, locating the woman outside of her house with “blood all over,” her legs, hands and face.

The woman told the deputy, “I’m tired of living Trump’s country, I’m tired of Trump being president.”

EMS personnel began treating the woman and the deputy investigated the home where “I observed a large amount of blood on the floor in the residence of the kitchen, bathroom, and living room,” the incident report states.

The woman was taken to Blake Medical Center under a trauma alert and, though her condition was not listed, was conscious.

She was taken into custody by the deputy, who reported, “I strongly believe there is a substantial likelihood that without care or treatment the person will cause serious bodily harm to herself and/or others. I believe that [she] is unable to determine for herself whether the examination is necessary.”

The woman admitted to authorities she has been held under the Backer Act in the past for attempting to hurt herself.