It’s nesting season so this Florida man is stuck with his batty situation

Bats are protected in Florida, and it is unlawful to exclude bats during the maternity season (April 15-August 15), a time period when female bats form colonies and raise young bats that are not yet able to fly.

A Tampa man moved into his new apartment on June 1 and what he found was nothing to bat an eye about.

Devin Champion claims his landlords at Riverside Palms knowingly let him move into a bat infested apartment and not a day has gone by that he hasn’t found a baby bat somewhere in his apartment. He said he even shook one out of his infant son’s blanket.

“When it comes to my child, that’s a whole different ballpark, Champion said, according to a WFLA report.

The apartment building’s assistant manager Adriane Falcon denied knowing the bats were there and said there was nothing they could do because it’s nesting season.

Nesting, or maternity season, began April 15 and doesn’t end until Aug. 15. It is illegal to attempt to remove bats from their location, even within a home, during season. According to the FWC website, it’s recommended that homes be checked and bats be removed before mating season begins.

Champion doesn’t plan to wing his living situation any longer. The complex offered to let Champion out of his lease without fees, but insisted he pay June’s rent. Champion has temporarily taken his family and moved in with relatives. He plans to hire an attorney to address June’s rent payment.

“During bat maternity season, bats gather to give birth and raise their young,” said Terry Doonan, a FWC biologist and mammal conservation coordinator on FWC’s website. “The season lasts until the young bats can fly and feed themselves.”

Bat removals are illegal during maternity season and it is illegal to harm or kill bats at any time. Florida is home to 13 species, including the bonneted bat, a threatened species. Removals can occur outside of nesting season, but the bats cannot be harmed during the process.

Champion said he was concerned for his son’s health over the potential for being exposed to disease.

Bats do carry rabies, but often do not become aggressive if infected like other wild animals. They will bite, however, if they feel threatened and can transmit the disease at that point.