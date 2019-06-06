Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children

Authorities in central Florida say a former day care worker has been arrested after being caught on security video hitting, slapping and shaking children.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 65-year-old Katherine Weitz was arrested Monday and has since been released from jail. She's charged with three felony counts of activity that could result in physical or mental harm to a child.

An affidavit says Dream City Academy's office manager Yolanda Tomlinson checked a security video in a classroom for 1-year-olds after a child was crying. She saw Weitz treating a child roughly.

Police say Tomlinson called a manager who fired Weitz.

Weitz told investigators she lost her temper.

Authorities say none of the children suffered any injuries.

A lawyer for Weitz wasn't listed on court records.