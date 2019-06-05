‘I did it. I stabbed him. God told me to’: Naked Florida woman admits attack, cops say

Keriah Giomi

A Florida woman was arrested on multiple charges in a violent, unprovoked attack.

According to a police report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an armed disturbance call at a home in Cantonment.

When they arrived, officers observed “blood droplets” on the concrete driveway and water on the front porch.

One deputy made contact with a woman at the home, Keriah Renea Giomi, who said, “I did it. I stabbed him. God told me to do it,” repeatedly.

The 25-year-old also said that she had cleaned blood off the knife and hosed down the patio.

On Sunday, deputies got word that the man who Giomi is accused of attacking, Lamontreal Stackhouse, was at a hospital.

They made contact with the injured man, who told them he was in the bathroom when he heard screaming. When he came out, Stackhouse said he saw Giomi naked and holding a large hunting kniife with a hook on the end.

Police said she was coming at him while screaming “Jehovah!”

The Pensacola man, 22, was able to push Giomi away and get past her, but she locked the front door blocking his escape. When he tried to find another way to leave the house, Giomi ran after him with the knife, cutting him in the back and hands, police said. He was able to lock the suspect inside a room and flee, the affidavit said. A friend then drove Stackhouse to the hospital.

Giomi was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and destroying evidence.

It is unclear how Giomi and Stackhouse know each other, but police say they do not live together.

The unemployed Florida woman remains in custody at Escambia County Jail on $110,000 bond.