Florida man arrested for placing explosive device at veterans hospital

A St. Petersburg man faces up to 10 years in prison after authorities say he placed an improvised explosive device at the Bay Pines Veterans Affairs Hospital in Pinellas County.

Mark Edward Allen, 60, made a first appearance in the United States Middle District of Florida federal court in Tampa on Tuesday.

According to a May 29 criminal complaint, Allen placed the IED at an undisclosed location at the hospital. His suspicious actions raised concerns and VA staff reported the incident immediately.

Law enforcement, including the FBI and Tampa Police Department, responded to locate the device. A bomb squad was deployed and determined that the device contained a 9-volt battery, electrical wires, an improvised initiator, an unknown powder and a clothespin switch.

Bomb technicians successfully rendered the device safe and ultimately the FBI determined Allen was responsible for placing the device, as well as manufacturing a second device.

Two days after the Bay Pines incident, a woman called the FBI to report that Allen had made a similar device in his home and that she was in possession of one of the devices. Law enforcement determined that device was similar to the one used at the hospital to help identify Allen as the primary suspect.

That reporting individual was Allen’s wife, who had taken the initial device without Allen’s knowledge for fear of his intentions and ultimately turned it over to authorities when she learned what happened at the veterans hospital.

Several local, state and federal agencies are continuing to investigate the case.

In the affidavit in support of criminal complaint, FBI Special Agent Christopher Frank, a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, was one of the first investigators to respond with the TPD bomb squad. Frank describes the tense moments after arrival once an X-ray revealed components Frank recognized to be used to make an IED.

“Based on my training, experience and this investigation, I know that energetic powder like the unknown black found within the VA hospital device IED can be used improvised explosive devices to cause and explosion,” Frank said in testimony.

The device was rendered safe and sent to the FBI’s explosives unit in Virginia for further laboratory analysis, which is ongoing.

Allen remained in custody as of Wednesday.