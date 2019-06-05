After a Florida man and his girlfriend argued over cheating, he grabbed some ketchup

Peter Wagman, 37, poured ketchup over his sleeping girlfriend because of an argument over cheating, police said. Tampa Bay Times

When Heather King woke up next to her boyfriend over the weekend, she didn’t anticipate she’d be doused in ketchup.

But that’’s what happened, police say, after the couple got into an argument ovr cheating.

King said the ketchup assault started before 5 a.m. Sunday when her boyfriend,Peter Wagman poured and yelled, “That’s what you get, b----,” according to police report.





They have lived together for 11 years, the report said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

When an officer arrived at their Pinellas Park home, King was covered in ketchup, the report said. Wagman told the officer he didn’t pour it. But the officer said he had “ketchup on the right side of his pants.”

Wagman was charged with domestic battery and pleaded not guilty. He was released on Monday.

This isn’t the first time Wagman and King have been arrested for hurting each other. Charges in those separate cases were eventually dropped.