Someone tried to smuggle McDonald’s burgers into a Florida jail. Jokes were made

A file hidden inside a cake wasn’t smuggled inside the detention center at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

But a bunch of fast food was, as well as chewing tobacco.

The sheriff’s office tweeted a picture of what staffers had discovered in a trash bin last Thursday: Six McDonald’s burgers, along with a tube of Grizzly.

These are not “Cheeseburgers in Paradise”



These are items attempted to have been snuck into our jail. It is believed that these items were hidden in our lobby trash can by a visitor for our inmate crews.



Fortunately, daily inspections intercepted these items. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JJcO5knsqQ — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) May 30, 2019

“These are not ‘Cheeseburgers in Paradise,’” read the post referring to the classic 1978 Jimmy Buffett song. “These are items attempted to have been snuck into our jail. It is believed that these items were hidden in our lobby trash can by a visitor for our inmate crews.

“Fortunately, daily inspections intercepted these items.”





While junk food and chew don’t seem like that big a deal to the average law abiding citizen, officers were concerned how anything got in at all.

“Though cheeseburgers and tobacco aren’t the worst things ever,” continued the tweet, “just imagine if a search wasn’t done and something much worse was brought inside. The compromise of security inside our facility is not something we take lightly.”





Some commenters were able to see the humor in the situation.

“The real question was did anyone get to eat those burgers? LOL,” wrote one.

“Free the cheeseburgers,” joked another.

Yet another posted a picture of McDonald’s classic cartoon character the Hamburglar, with the caption, “Caught red handed!”