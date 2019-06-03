He didn’t like getting the finger from another driver, so he pulled a gun, Keys cops say

Is the light green? Go! When traffic lights turn green, distracted Miamians do not necessarily go, creating more traffic and road rage woes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When traffic lights turn green, distracted Miamians do not necessarily go, creating more traffic and road rage woes.

A Key Largo man was jailed Monday morning after Monroe County deputies said he pulled out a gun during a road rage incident.

Jose Gongora, 47, faces felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor improper display of a firearm charges. According to the sheriff’s office, he showed the Glock 19 pistol after another man pulled into Founders Park and waved his middle finger at Gongora.

The other driver, Anthony Smith, 35, said he was on his way to the mile marker 87 park in Islamorada when he noticed a blue SUV was riding close to his back bumper. After he pulled into the park and gave Gongora the finger, Gongora drove his car in front of Smith’s vehicle.

Smith drove around him, and as he did, Gongora displayed his handgun, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

A detective and deputy pulled Gongora over at mile marker 78. They found the Glock in his glove compartment, Linhardt said.

He was arrested and taken to county jail on Plantation Key, where he remained Monday afternoon with no bond information immediately available.