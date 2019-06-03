Why do your Florida driver’s license and ID look different? Because they are

Florida’s new driver’s license and identification card design rolls out in August.

If you renewed your license, you may notice it looks different from your old one.

That’s because it is.

In August 2017, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles began rolling out a modified Florida driver’s license and ID card with enhanced security features.

The redesigned credentials are more colorful and filled with Floridian touches such as a pastel rendering of the Florida seal, blue waves, and the words “1845,” when Florida became the 27th state in the union.

“The release of this new credential is part of a continued effort to maintain the highest level of security for all Floridians,” said Terry L. Rhodes, executive director of the FLHSMV.





The newer photos for ID cards are placed on a transparent background and your face appears four times. Other protective measures include UV ink, a see-through circle and two separate bar codes.

There is also a gold star in the upper right hand corner. That verifies that you are “REAL ID compliant.”





The REAL ID Act is a federal law passed by Congress after 9/11 that establishes specific federal requirements for state-issued driver license and identity cards to be accepted for certain federal purposes, like getting on a domestic flight.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, every traveler 18 years and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.

You are currently not required to replace your current driver license or ID card unless it’s expired or you have changed your name or address. Previously issued driver license and ID cards will still be used until they are replaced or phased out.

To learn more about the modifications, visit flhsmv.gov/newDL.



