Florida teen was visiting family when he was fatally stabbed
A 13-year-old boy from Florida was killed in a stabbing while he was visiting family in Pennsylvania.
Tre J. Hartman, of Winter Haven, died Saturday at a Pennsylvania hospital after he was stabbed that morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
Hartman was in York visiting relatives.
York City police are investigating the stabbing, which occurred at a home in the 1000 block of East Philadelphia Street around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the coroner’s office.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning.
