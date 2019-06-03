Florida teen was visiting family when he was fatally stabbed

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 13-year-old boy from Florida was killed in a stabbing while he was visiting family in Pennsylvania.

Tre J. Hartman, of Winter Haven, died Saturday at a Pennsylvania hospital after he was stabbed that morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Hartman was in York visiting relatives.

York City police are investigating the stabbing, which occurred at a home in the 1000 block of East Philadelphia Street around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the coroner’s office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning.