Florida State band to march in France’s D-Day parade

Florida State University's marching band will fly to France this week to participate in a parade marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The Marching Chiefs will leave Monday and participate in Thursday's parade on Normandy Beach. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the parade and Florida State is the only college band that will participate.

The band is scheduled to march 383 people.

Band director Patrick Dunnigan told the Tallahassee Democrat that the invitation is "a huge honor," particularly when thinking about the young soldiers who died there.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

More 150,000 Allied troops landed on the French coast on June 6, 1944, in the largest seaborne invasion in history. More than 4,000 died.