Florida man breaks into home, says he’s being ‘chased by alligators,’ cops say

11-foot gator breaks into Florida home by crashing through window The 11-foot gator broke into the family's home through a low window in the kitchen, the Clearwater Police Department said on Facebook. The homeowner immediately called the police and a trapper responded to the scene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 11-foot gator broke into the family's home through a low window in the kitchen, the Clearwater Police Department said on Facebook. The homeowner immediately called the police and a trapper responded to the scene.

A Florida resident had an unexpected visitor Tuesday night.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a disturbance call from a Naples homeowner who said an intruder had broken into the residence.





The caller said there was a man in his kitchen wearing just shorts and “a lot of tattoos,” the police report said.

When the man asked the intruder, later identified as Bryan Berkley, to leave, the suspect instead went to the refrigerator and grabbed ice cream.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bryan Berkley

When officers arrived, they observed Berkley in a truck sitting on the passenger’s side.

“The male subject approached me mumbling about family, trucks and other things,” read the report.

“Due to the male acting irrational,” he was detained and taken to the patrol car where he said he wanted “water to drink” and was being “chased by alligators.”

The Cape Coral resident was arrested and faces felony charges including burglary and criminal mischief.

The officer later found several Makita power tool pamphlets that had been ruined by water in Berkley’s vehicle, which he said was a “company truck.” The damaged papers were valued at $400, read the report. In the suspect’s possession was a damaged Makita charger, valued at $300.

No alligators were observed near the home.

The 30-year-old was still behind bars Friday afternoon, held on $37,000 bond.