‘Act of foreplay’ involved a loaded gun, cops say. A woman died and a man faces charges

Days after a woman was shot during what investigators called an “act of foreplay,” a Valrico man is charged in connection with her death, which is believed to be accidental.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies said in a news release Andrew C. Shinault, 23, and a woman who was in her 20s were “engaging in an act of foreplay” with Shinault’s registered hand gun around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at his Grand Canyon Drive home.

The woman, who was not immediately identified by the sheriff’s office, was shot in the upper body. She was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital where she later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

A news release said the shooting is believed to be accidental.

Shinault was charged with manslaughter with a weapon and was taken to the Orient Road Jail Friday. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.